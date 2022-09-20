A first-of-its-kind luxury car rental company, My Sugar Exotics makes romantic dates a possibility in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The company provides an unparalleled customer experience through end-to-end online booking

Maryland, USA - My Sugar Exotics, a luxury car rental agency, has introduced a unique concept for customers looking to make their dream romantic dates a reality through its romantic package. The company operates an extensive fleet of exotic cars, private jets, and private chauffeurs to provide a world-class experience to its customers.

"I'm a huge fan of romantic dates, so I wanted to create a company that gives couples an experience straight from a movie. My Sugar Exotics is one of the first companies in the DMV area to introduce this concept, and so far, we have received an incredible response,” said Hussian Alsaadi, founder of My Sugar Exotics.

The company’s goal is to cater to customers who want to enjoy luxury coupled with romance. The package includes exotic cars, 48 roses, and a 6ft red teddy bear, making a memorable impression on the customers.

Harnessing the power of technology, customers can now book end-to-end experiences online using the company’s robust platform. The company applies no fee or age restriction. Moreover, customers can use their full coverage insurance.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this segment that still has a lot of growth potential. This is one of the unique date ideas that combines excitement, luxury, and romance. We have seen an unmatched success of this concept with travelers and new couples; in fact, this has become a trendy concept in weddings,” said Hussian.

For more information, visit www.mysugarexotics.com.

Media Contact

My Sugar Exotics

Hussian Alsaadi

240-244-9206

9711 Washingtonian Blvd

Gaithersburg

Maryland 20878

United States