Refractories Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030 – IndustryARC

Refractories Market Size is Estimated to Reach Us$32.8 Billion by 2027 After Growing at a CAGR of Around 4.1% During Forecast Period 2022 to 2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identity Verification Market size is forecast to reach $11866.74 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR 14.05% from 2021 to 2026. Acceptance of digital payment method is predicted to increase following the COVID-19 outbreak and play a larger role in the long run. Governments and regulatory authorities are restricting the use of currency, which is considered as a potential carrier of the virus. For example, during a government-imposed shutdown, the use of currency in the United Kingdom was halved. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic in the United Kingdom, FATF guidelines have allowed consumers to transmit selfies and email scanned ID documents as proof of identification. Increased digitization initiatives, an increase in fraudulent activities and identity theft over the last decade, and an increase in use cases of digital identities across sectors are the primary reasons driving the identity verification industry. Furthermore, initiatives by governments and companies focusing on digitalization and the use of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and automation in identity verification systems would present lucrative opportunities for identity verification vendors and will help to grow identity verification industry.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Identity Verification Market highlights the following areas –
1. Surge in number of cyber-crimes and stringent regulation relevant to data protection and identity theft are the major factors propelling the growth of identity verification market during the forecast period.
2. Digital identification has the potential to multiply future economic value across multiple regions. Digital identity schemes play a vital role in the development of innovative products and solutions, as well as in drastically lowering operational costs for relying parties.
3. With technological improvements, there has been an increase in the risks of data privacy, fraud prevention, and security. The telecommunications industry is directly or indirectly linked to a variety of critical services, including national security, health, finance, and others. The market is being propelled by the adoption of identity verification in this industry.
4. As a result of its early acceptance of new technologies, Asia Pacific is predicted to contribute to the fastest-growing region with the greatest CAGR during the projection period.
Segmental Analysis :
1. By solution, the identification verification market is segmented into Digital Identity Verification, ID Verification, Identity Authentication, Document Verification, AML Screening and Monitoring, Business Verification, Others.
2. By end-user, the identification verification market is segmented into BFSI, Government and Defence, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Entertainment and Gaming, Transportation and Mobility, Energy & Utilities, Hospitality, Others.
3. APAC is expected to hold a large share of Identity Verification market and is expected to grow at a CAGR 15.52%. With the early acceptance of new technology, APAC is becoming technologically equipped.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Identity Verification Industry are –
1. GBG
2. Idemia
3. Experia
4. Equifax
5. Transunion
