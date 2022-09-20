Aerial Imaging Market: Agriculture and Forestry to Grow at 15.8% CAGR During 2021 - 2030

[259 Pages Report] Aerial imaging market to reach $8.52 billion by 2030; Urban Planning to rise at 17.2% CAGR & Agriculture/Forestry to rake at 15.8% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aerial imaging market was pegged at $2.25 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Aerial Imaging Market Report Coverage & Details:

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic adversely affected the market due to revenue crunch and rise in maintenance costs. Moreover, reduced GDP of major economies resulted in decline in investment in cutting-edge technologies such as aerial imaging.

The demand for aerospace spending reduced during the pandemic, which had a negative impact on unmanned aircraft development and deployment plans.

The report segments the global aerial imaging market on the basis of application, end user, platform, and region.

Based on application, the geospatial mapping segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the market. However, the urban planning segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the government segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to around one-fifth of the market. However, the agriculture and forestry segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

The global aerial imaging market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

The global aerial imaging market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aerial Imaging Productions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Blom Norway AS, EagleView Technologies, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions (DAS), LLC, Global UAV Technologies Ltd., Fugro N.V., Kucera International, and Landiscor.

