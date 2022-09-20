Process Control Automation Market Size to Boost $74.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.8% - IndustryARC
Industry 4.0 Revolution in the Manufacturing Sector in Process Control Automation Market DriversHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Process Control Automation Market is projected to reach $74.8 billion by 2027 growing at a 3.8% CAGR through 2027. Process Automation is a technology, which involves the usage of automated equipment or machines in various industries to reduce or eliminate human efforts, and increase the efficiency of work in a short period of time. In process automation, the manufacturing and industrial sector is growing at a rapid rate and has led to the advancement of technology such as distributed production by factories and services, the implementation of autonomous plants with operator terminals, programmable logic controllers, MES, SCADA and distributed control systems and the increasing use of remote operations to automate certain operations through actuators and sensors. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The use of the advanced software can help in providing flexibility in terms of programming, large memory capacity, better interoperability, and incorporates more features and functions that are suitable for industry applications.
2. The demand for PLC system is rising owing to its huge applications in complex automation having extensive process control requirements, network connectivity, device interoperability, enterprise data integration, and many more.
3. The adoption of SCADA in various industries has accelerated owing to its various advantage consisting of updating and upgrading through cloud, easy retrieval of files, and many more.
4. The use of the MES is observed in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, automotive industry, and many others. The major driving forces for utilizing MES includes development in the production systems, modern logistic concepts, and advanced product development processes.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Programmable logic control is an integration of PC and PLC in a single system to control various processes in industries and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2027. In Russia, high domestic political motivation for investment and high oil prices ensured fairly good growth rates in most of the industries.
2. The process automation in pharmaceutical market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022–2027.
3. APAC is among the major regions, which has been driving the Process Automation Market accounting for 36.4% share in 2021. In Europe, the number of rig count is decreasing drastically from year to year.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Process Control Automation industry are -
1. Honeywell International Inc.
2. Siemens AG
3. ABB Ltd.
4. Emerson Electric Co.
5. KUKA AG
