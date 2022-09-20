Precision Tool Market to Reach US$102 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
The inaccessibility of small and medium scale industries due to high costs restricts the growth of this Precision Tool Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Precision Tool Market size is forecast to reach US$ 102 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6 % from 2022 to 2027. Precision Tool is significant in machining products used for industrial automation equipment, automotive parts, medical implant accessories and consumer goods. The precision tools mainly include use of machines such as Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM), Drilling Machines, Boring Machines, Gear Cutters, Saws, Grinders and Others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18638/precision-tool-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Precision Tool Market highlights the following areas -
1. The CNC (Computerized Numerical Control) segment held the largest market share in the Precision Tool Market segmented by technology, in 2021. This is owing to more precise results with 3D system than 2D system, along with shorter debugging time and increased resolution of the defects.
2. The Manufacturing and Industrial machinery segment held the largest share in Precision Tool Market by end user, in 2021. This is attributed to miniaturization of circuit boards and need for precision quality in critical applications of printed circuit boards (PCBs).
3. APAC (Asia-Pacific) market held the largest market share of 36%, in 2021. This is due to growing industry 4.0 technologies and automation, increasing development of CNC (Computerized Numerical Control) based precision tools and rise in government initiatives promoting manufacturing industries in Asian countries
4. Growing demand of mass customization for production, rise in development automated precision tools, government initiatives for boosting manufacturing and growing research in 3D precision tools and additive manufacturing are the contributing factors in the growth of Precision Tool Market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18638
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Precision Tool Market by technology has been segmented into Conventional, CNC (Computerized Numerical Control). The CNC (Computerized Numerical Control) segment held the largest share of 75%, in 2021. This is owing to the rising demand for accuracy in complex machining products, need for low operating costs for mass production, programmable automated machining and ability to work on wide range of materials, boosting the demand of CNC technology based precision tools.
2. The Precision Tool Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). APAC (Asia-Pacific) held the largest Precision Tool Market share with 36% of total market size. This is due to factors such as large scale manufacturing industries, government initiatives to promote precision tools, and rise in development of 3D and additive manufacturing.
3. The Precision Tool Market by end user has been segmented into automotive, manufacturing and industrial machinery, aerospace, power & energy, oil & gas, metal & mining, medical, infrastructure, others. The manufacturing and industrial machinery segment held the largest share of 40%, in 2021. This is attributed to growing industry 4.0 technologies in precision tools, increasing development of 3D and additive manufacturing and demand for customized and programmable machining precision tools.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Precision Tool industry are -
1. Bosch GmbH
2. Komatsu Ltd.
3. Schuler AG
4. Hitachi Ltd
5. JTEKT Corporation
Click on the following link to buy the Precision Tool Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18638
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Precision Farming and Tools Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/208/Precision-Farming-Market-Research-Analysis-Report.html
B. Automotive High Speed Tool Steel Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18982/automotive-high-speed-tool-steel-market
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn