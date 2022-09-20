IMEE: NO NEED TO IMPORT RICE TILL NEXT YEAR

Senator Imee Marcos has assured rice farmers that the government need not import rice until next year because local supply will surpass consumer demand and make the issuance of new import clearances unnecessary.

"The DA (Department of Agriculture) has no reason to call for any more rice imports which will only push down farmgate prices of palay. Our farmers are doing a great job producing more than ample domestic supply," she said.

"Also, there are no remaining valid sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPS-ICs) to justify more rice imports this year," Marcos added, citing the DA's Rice Supply Outlook.

Marcos explained that the projected 5.13 million metric tons (mmt) of locally grown rice in the third quarter will exceed domestic demand of 3.7mmt and provide a buffer stock of 1.43mmt by the end of September.

In the fourth quarter, local rice supply is expected to reach 6.24mmt against demand of 4.02mmt, for an additional buffer stock of 2.22mmt by the end of December.

In effect, rice harvests in the third and fourth quarters will provide the country with a total buffer stock of 3.65 million metric tons by yearend, good for 55 to 60 days.

The National Food Authority is required to have a rice buffer stock of 15 to 30 days for national consumption.

IMEE: DI KAILANGANG UMANGKAT NG BIGAS HANGGANG SA SUSUNOD NA TAON

Tiniyak ni Senador Imee Marcos sa mga magsasaka na hindi na kailangang umangkat ng bigas ang gobyerno hanggang sa susunod na taon dahil kayang punan ng lokal na supply ang mga pangangailangan ng mga konsyumer at di na wasto ang mag-isyu pa ng bagong import clearances.

"Walang dahilan ang DA (Department of Agriculture) para humirit ng anumang importasyon ng bigas na magpapabagsak lang sa presyo ng palay. Maganda ang produksyon ng ating mga magsasaka at sosobra pa ito sa domestic supply, " ani Marcos.

"Saka, wala nang natitirang valid sanitary at phytosanitary import clearances (SPS-ICS) para mabigyang katwiran o maidepensa ang importasyon ng bigas sa taong ito, " dagdag pa ni Marcos, na tumutukoy sa ulat ng DA.

Paliwanag ni Marcos, ang inaasahang 5.13 million metric tons (mmt) ng mga lokal na produksyon ng bigas sa third quarter ay sosobra pa sa lokal na pangangailangan ng bigas na nasa 3.7mmt at makapagsusubi pa ng 1.43mmt sa katapusan ng Setyembre.

Sa ika-apat na quarter, inaasahang papalo sa 6.24mmt ang supply ng bigas na lampas pa sa pangangailangan na 4.02mmt, para sa karagdagang buffer stock na 2.22mmt sa katapusan ng Disyembre.

Lalabas na ang mga maaani sa ikatlo at ika-apat na quarter ang magbibigay sa bansa ng kabuuang buffer stock na 3.65 million metric tons sa katapusan ng taon, na tatagal ng 55 hanggang 60 araw.