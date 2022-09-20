Statement of Sen Risa Hontiveros on uncovering the full extent ES Rodriguez's his role in the sugar fiasco

Hindi matatakasan ni Atty. Vic Rodriguez ang katotohanan, kahit saan pang posisyon ng gobyerno siya pumunta. Wag niyang gawing Trip to Jerusalem ang government service dahil lang tinutugis siya ng kanyang konsensya.

Marami pa syang obligasyon sa komite, lalo na ang mga mahiwagang minutes of the meeting na hiningi noong pagdinig. Partikular na dyan yung Zoom meeting kung saan nabanggit ang pag-angkat ng 600,000 MT. Hanggang ngayon, hindi pa rin ito naisumite.

Kaya hindi matatapos sa pagbibitiw ni Atty. Rodriguez ang ating paninindigan na mabunyag ang katotohanan dito sa sugar importation fiasco. We vow to continue our efforts to find the truth despite all the misdirection, misinformation, and other efforts to bury this issue.

If this is all just a big conspiracy to create an artificial shortage para makapag-import at makapag-tongpats, magsasara ba ang Coke ng planta? Mapapababa ba ang presyo ng asukal sa pagpaparusa sa mga career officials in the sugar industry?

I would also like to reiterate my call for the President to finally appoint an Agriculture Secretary who will focus on addressing the crisis in the agricultural sector. Let's avoid future fiascos and disputes by keeping lines of accountability clear. ###

*** Note: You may download the video version of the statement via this google drive link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15NvRi_smAyrI8Vc7YvtYyG13-1Gl_dCc/view?usp=sharing