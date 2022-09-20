5G Infrastructure Market Worth $72.2 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 62.6% - IndustryARC
Increasing Investment in 5Gs and the Wide Adoption of 5g are Some of The Major Growth Drivers for 5G Infrastructure Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The 5G Infrastructure Market size is forecast to reach $72.2 billion by 2027, growing at CAGR 62.6% from 2022 to 2027. The market growth is mainly driven by factors including growing demand for enhanced mobile broadband services along with virtual networking architecture in telecom industry, growing investment in development of 5G and machine-to-machine communication solutions. 5G Infrastructure market including deployment of Radio Access Networks and the Core Network. Hence, these factors are set to boost the market growth for 5G Infrastructure Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary :
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/5g-Infrastructure-Market-Research-505335
Key takeaways :
1. Non-standalone technology held the major market share in 2021, due to the early rollout of this technology.
2. Industrial sector is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high penetration of IoT and growing demand of M2M communication across industries.
3. APAC is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to the rising adoption of new technologies and growing investment for the development of 5Gs.
4. The market of 5G is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of M2M communication and IoT across industries.
5. The market is consolidated with top market players including Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and others.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505335
Segmental Analysis :
1. By Network Infrastructure, this market is segmented into Standalone and non-standalone network infrastructure. Non-standalone (NSA) held the highest market share of 100% in 2021, attributed to the early rollout of NSA technology across the world and the lack of standalone implementation.
2. Based on end-user industry, 5G Infrastructure Market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial and others (government and public sectors, defense and others). The market for industrial sector is estimated to witness the highest market growth with a CAGR of 69.1%, during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. APAC region is estimated to witness the fastest market growth with a CAGR of 65.5%, during the forecast period 2022-2027.Many Asian countries including China, Japan and India are investing heavily for the development of 5g network infrastructure.
4. Furthermore, the investment from the major market players of this region along with the on-going research work for the technical innovations, is poised to create tremendous growth opportunities for 5G Infrastructure Market in this region during the period 2022 to 2027.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the 5G Infrastructure Industry are -
1. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
2. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
3. Nokia Corporation
4. ZTE Corporation
5. NTT Docomo
Click on the following link to buy the 5G Infrastructure Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505335
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Wireless Infrastructure Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16386/wireless-infrastructure-market.html
B. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19419/enhanced-mobile-broadband-market.html
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn