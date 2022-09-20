Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on banning POGOs in the country

Taong 2020 pa lang, "PAY UP AND PACK UP" na ang paulit-ulit nating panawagan tungkol sa mga POGO sa Pilipinas. Sa katunayan, dapat matagal na silang pinaalis sa bansa.

In 2020, I filed PSR 368 expressing the sense of the Senate to disallow the resumption of POGO operations due to the financial, social, and human costs. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, I led the hearings on the link between the rise of POGO industry and the increase in the cases of prostitution and human trafficking. These investigations all led us to the same conclusion: the social cost of POGOs outweigh the perceived benefits.

Naging klaro sa mga dati nang pagdinig na maging menor de edad ay nagiging biktima ng pang-aabuso at karahasan ng mga Chinese nationals na nagtratrabaho sa mga POGO. Dahil rin sa POGO, nagkaroon ng mas malalim at malawak na korapsyon sa Bureau of Immigration, kung saan naibunyag ng kumite ko ang pastillas scam, at naging bulnerable ang ating mga borders. Bukod pa dito, bilyun-bilyon na nga ang utang nilang buwis, sabit pa sila sa napakaraming krimen.

Napakaraming reports na rin ng "huli-dap" o arrest and extortion activities ang dala ng POGO sa bansa. Ang mga kasapi ng industriyang ito ay nagkikidnapan, nagkakasuhan, tapos nag-aaregluhan pa di umano kasama ang mga law enforcement authorities. Kung hindi mapahinto ang POGO ngayon, uulit at uulit lang ang mga krimen na lumalaganap sa ating lipunan.

Pagkatapos ng imbestigasyon at pagdinig tungkol sa mga krimeng dala ng POGO, I stated in our committee report that POGO as a national policy should be revisited. I am glad that there are renewed calls for the complete banning of POGOs.

POGOs have not brought anything good to our country. Palayasin na dapat sila sa lalong madaling panahon. ###

