Revilla: Total shutdown of POGOs not the solution; close only those who do not comply with laws

Total shutdown of POGOs not the solution; close only those who do not comply with laws

"I don't believe that shutting down the entire Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) industry is the solution we need in addressing the issues plaguing its operations which are mostly law enforcement concerns.

"The Department of Finance (DOF) projects the POGO industry to generate 50 billion to 70 billion pesos in tax revenues in 2022 to 2023 after new taxes mandated by Republic Act No. 11590 took effect this next year.

"Sayang ang kikitain ng pamahalaan kung basta-basta na lang ipasasara ang isang buong industriya dahil sa bulok na iilan. Ang kailangan ay hagarin at panagutin sa batas ang mga hindi rumerespeto at sumusunod sa ating mga batas and provide a healthy business environment for law-abiding and compliant establishments.

"We should also ensure that those doing business pay the correct taxes that our country badly needs. Kung hindi nagbabayad, yan ang ipasara kasama nung mga magugulo at balasubas.

"This is the challenge to our regulators, tax collectors, and law enforcers.

"Gawin lang nila ang trabaho nila, tulad ng sa ibang industriya, ay maisasaayos natin ito."