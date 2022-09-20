PHILIPPINES, September 20 - Press Release

September 20, 2022 SEN. JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA

MANIFESTATION OF SUPPORT

CONFIRMATION OF THE AD INTERIM APPOINTMENT OF DOLE SECRETARY BIENVENIDO LAGUESMA

20 September 2022 This is to convey my full support to the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Atty. Bienvenido Estudillo Laguesma as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, we will be working closely and frequently with the good Secretary in advancing labor legislation. It is therefore a relief that we are dealing with a veteran and a true professional who is always ready to accommodate our Committee's requests for information and guidance. Just last week, we had Sec. Laguesma as one of our main resource persons in our organizational meeting and briefing. Our distinguished appointee is returning to the Commission for yet another confirmation for the same position. Sec. Benny was appointed as DOLE Secretary by my father, former President Joseph Estrada in 1998. It is safe to say that Sec. Benny is our go-to guy for labor concerns. This time, he will be confronted with a new labor landscape, one where telecommuting and work-from-home arrangements are considered the norm; where our manpower development suffered serious setbacks due to the restrictions posed by the pandemic; and where another government agency is created to fully take care of our migrant workers. Fortunately, Sec. Laguesma brings his wealth of 22 years of experience in the DOLE and a total of 28 years in government service. As he vows DOLE to be a "more responsible and responsive institution that reaches out to needy workers, especially those in rural and far-urban areas" and more conscientious and committed to delivering services, especially to those with limited knowledge and access to DOLE, I am certain that he will serve the best interests of our labor sector. This representation is of the firm belief that with his competence, patriotism and unblemished record, Atty. Bienvenido Laguesma, true to his Spanish name, is a welcome addition to the Cabinet. Thank you, Mr. Chairman.