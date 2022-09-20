PHILIPPINES, September 20 - Press Release

September 20, 2022 Robin, Tutulong sa Sultanate ng Sulu sa Arbitral Case sa Sabah Handa si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na maging tulay sa pagitan ng pamahalaang Pilipinas at ng mga tagapagmana ng Sultanate of Sulu sa paghabol ng pagkapanalo nila sa arbitral case sa Sabah. Iginiit ni Padilla na malaki ang posibleng pakinabang ng arbitral victory na ito sa ating ekonomiya dahil maaaring kumalap ito ng bilyon-bilyong piso sa income tax. "Ako na siguro ang kakausap sa Sultanate of Sulu para makipagusap sa inyo. Dahil sayang ito. Napakalaking bagay po ito, malaking maitutulong nito sa ating ekonomiya," wika ni Padilla sa pagdinig ng Senate Finance Committee para sa budget ng Department of Justice para sa 2023. Dagdag niya, malinaw naman na magkahiwalay ang usapang soberenya sa "partnership rights" na hinahabol ng Sultanate of Sulu. Ayon kay Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, hanggang ngayon ay walang kahit sinong partido na lumalapit sa kanyang tanggapan para idulog ang anumang concern nila sa arbitral award na ito. Sa kabila nito, tiniyak niya na ang kanyang tanggapan ay nakahandang makipagusap para masusing makita kung yan ay isang private matter or may ugnayan sa soberenya ng Pilipinas. Dagdag ni Guevarra, inaaral nila ang impormasyon na ang Sultanate of Sulu ay nag-transfer ng sovereignty sa Republika ng Pilipinas. Ani Padilla, may ganoong paglipat ng soberenya sa Republika noong panahon ni dating Pangulong Diosdado Macapagal. Ayon din kay Guevarra, nagkusa ang OSG na pag-aralan nang masusi kung ang French arbitral Award na under appeal ngayon ay may implication sa "longstanding claim" ng Pilipinas sa Sabah. Nagbuo si Guevarra ng pangkat para pagaralan muli ang historical basis ng claim ng Pilipinas sa Sabah, at isang grupo rin ang mag-aaral naman ng pinagmulan ng kasalukuyang estado ng arbitration na nag-i-involve sa Sultanate of Sulu. "Ang aming intention ay i-connect eventually ang French arbitral award ay may implication if at all sa ating sovereign claim sa Sabah. Sa ngayon ay patuloy ang masusing pag-aral na ginagawa ng OSG," aniya. Robin to Reach Out to Sulu Sultanate on Arbitral Case for Sabah Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is ready to reach out to the heirs of the Sultanate of Sulu in pursuing their arbitral victory involving Sabah. Padilla stressed the Philippine government - particularly the economy - has much to gain from this because of the potential income taxes it can collect - which may amount to billions of pesos. "Ako na siguro ang kakausap sa Sultanate of Sulu para makipagusap sa inyo. Dahil sayang ito. Napakalaking bagay po ito, malaking maitutulong nito sa ating ekonomiya (I may talk to the Sultanate of Sulu to talk with the government. We cannot waste this opportunity. This is a major matter, it can greatly help our economy)," Padilla said at the hearing of the Senate Finance Committee for the budget of the Department of Justice for 2023. He added it is clear that such efforts for "partnership rights" with the Sultanate of Sulu is separate from the issue of sovereignty. For his part, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said they have yet to be approached by a single party to pursue concerns on the arbitral award. Despite this, he said his office is ready to look into whether the issue is a private matter or if it is connected with Philippine sovereignty. Guevarra added they are studying informatiojn that the Sultanate of Sulu may have transferred sovereignty over Sabah to the Republic of the Philippines. Padilla noted such a transfer took place during the administration of then President Diosdado Macapagal. Also, Guevarra said the OSG is now studying if the French arbitral award that is now under appeal will have implications on the Philippines' "longstanding claim" over Sabah. He said he has formed a team to study the historical basis of the Philippines' claim over Sabah; and another group to study the state of the arbitration involving the Sultanate of Sulu. "Ang aming intention ay i-connect eventually ang French arbitral award ay may implication if at all sa ating sovereign claim sa Sabah. Sa ngayon ay patuloy ang masusing pag-aral na ginagawa ng OSG (Our intention is to eventually connect the French arbitral award and possible implications on our sovereign claim on Sabah. As of now, the study is ongoing)," he said.