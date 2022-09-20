PHILIPPINES, September 20 - Press Release

September 20, 2022 Robin, Suportado ng DOJ para sa Regionalization ng Bilangguan Mabuting balita para sa mga bilanggo: Tiniyak ng Department of Justice ang suporta para kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para sa regionalization ng mga bilangguan sa bansa. Inihayag ito ni Padilla nitong Martes, sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Finance sa budget ng DOJ para sa 2023. Kasama sa mga dumalo si DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla. "Nakuha ko na ang commitment ng ating mahal na kalihim. Sinusuportahan niya ang regionalization ng bilangguan para ang kakosa natin makasama nila ang pamilya nila sa kanilang mga lugar," ani Padilla, na naghain ng Senate Bill 235 para matugunan ang problema ng siksikan at para matiyak na mabisita ang mga bilanggo ng mga mahal nila sa buhay. Tiniyak din ni Remulla at ni Public Attorney's Office head Persida Acosta kay Padilla na patuloy ang kanilang pagsisikap para pakawalan ang dapat pakawalan na bilanggo. Ani Acosta, ginagamit nila ang lahat na grounds for release para matupad ang adhikain ni Remulla na mapaluwag ang mga kulungan. Humingi ng tulong si Acosta kay Padilla na "kalampagin" ang Malacanang para sa pag-release "So lahat na grounds for release ay ating i-exhaust. Gamitin po natin para tuluyang matupad ang adhikain ng bagong kalihim na mapaluwag ang ating mga kulungan," aniya. Samantala, tiniyak naman ni Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerardo Bantag na ang pagkain na ibinabahagi sa mga bilanggo ay angkop sa kanilang pananampalataya. Ani Bantag, inimbestigahan nila ang impormasyong hindi sumunod ang caterer sa Bilibid sa itikandang menu, at hindi angkop ang rasyon sa mga PDLs base sa relihiyon. Aniya, itinanggi ito ng mga bilanggo. Robin Assured of DOJ Support for Regionalization of Penitentiaries Good news for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs): The Department of Justice has assured support for Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla's efforts for the regionalization of penitentiaries in the country. Padilla disclosed this on Tuesday, at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance for the budget of the DOJ for 2023. Among those at the hearing was DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla. "Nakuha ko na ang commitment ng ating mahal na kalihim. Sinusuportahan niya ang regionalization ng bilangguan para ang kakosa natin makasama nila ang pamilya nila sa kanilang mga lugar (I got the commitment of our Secretary. He is supporting the regionalization of penitentiaries, so our PDLs can receive regular visits from their loved ones)," said Padilla, who earlier filed Senate Bill 235 to address the problem of congestion and to ensure that PDLs are visited by their loved ones. During the hearing, Remulla and Public Attorney's Office head Persida Acosta also assured Padilla of their continued efforts to ensure the timely release of qualified PDLs. Acosta said they are exhausting all grounds for release to ensure Remulla's directive to decongest our penitentiaries. But Acosta also sought Padilla's help to follow up the release of qualified PDLs with Malacanang. "So lahat na grounds for release ay ating i-exhaust. Gamitin po natin para tuluyang matupad ang adhikain ng bagong kalihim na mapaluwag ang ating mga kulungan (We are exhausting all grounds for release. We are using them to comply with our Secretary's directive to decongest our jails)," she said. Meanwhile, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerardo Bantag assured the rights of PDLs, including making sure their food is in accordance with their religious beliefs. Bantag said they looked into information that caterers in Bilibid did not follow the menu for PDLs, and did not follow the PDLs' religious beliefs. He said the inmates denied such allegations. ***** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNMgOpn_9tI