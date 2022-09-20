Delta Octalactone Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Increasing Production and Development in the Agricultural Sector is Driving the Market and Offering Growth in Global Delta Octalactone Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Delta Octalactone Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Delta octalactone is a organic intermediate compound that can be used in a wide range of industries such as pharmaceutical and agrochemical. It is an aromatic compound with coconut, peach, and creamy cocoa flavor. It is available in colorless to pale yellow form and can be used most commonly in cheese, coconut cream, and tropical vanilla. In many applications, it is utilized as coumarin replacer. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The remarkable growth in global food and beverages is driving the growth of global delta octalactone market.
2. Delta octalactone plays an important role in several applications such as food flavor, aroma chemicals, and agrochemicals which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.
3. Asia Pacific is the dominating region in the global delta octalactone market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for delta octalactone in cosmetic and personal care industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The food flavor segment held the largest delta octalactone market share in 2021, with a share of over 32%. Delta octalactone is an aroma compound comprising of different flavors such as peach, coconut, and cocoa.
2. The cosmetic and personal care segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period in the global delta octalactone market.
3. According to the Unilever press release 2021, the beauty and personal care underlying sales rose by 3.8%, price by 3.0%, and volume by 0.8% in 2021. Thus, the growth cosmetic and personal care industry is further boosting the demand for delta octalactone.
4. Asia Pacific held the largest delta octalactone market share in 2021, with a share of 34%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for delta octalactone in several end use industries in this region such as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care, food and beverages, and agriculture including others.
5. According to data from Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, in 2019, the cosmetics and personal care sales in Malaysia accounted for $5 billion. Thus, industrial development in this regional in driving the growth of delta octalactone in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Delta Octalactone industry are -
1. Firmenich SA
2. Aurochemicals
3. Foreverest Resources Ltd.
4. Vigon International, LLC.
5. Soda Aromatic Co. Ltd.
