Aviation Blockchain Market Strategies of Major Companies, and New Trends by 2030

Aviation blockchain market to reach $1.15 billion by 2030; Supply chain management to grow at 13.3% CAGR; Airline end-use to surpass at 12.1% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aviation Blockchain Market by Application, End Use, and Function: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global aviation blockchain market was valued at $0.42 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $0.14 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $0.43 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.6%.

The growth of the global aviation blockchain market is driven by surge in demand for AI based recording of the movement transactions and tracking of the aviation assets. Growing adoption of the air transportation creates complexity of the data and activities which create a requirement for the smart technology to ensure and update the aviation transactions. Growing requirement for improved safety, tracking and transparency for aviation logs is the key factor support the growth for aviation blockchain market over the forecast period. In 2020, aviation blockchain market for passenger identity management has witnessed leading market share. Cargo and baggage tracking is expected to witness rapid growth and dominate the market share by end of the forecast period.

In addition, market participants are entering into long term agreements and contracts with airport operators, MRO organization to gain competitive advantage in the global market. Asia-Pacific dominates the aviation blockchain market in the year 2020 owing to growing adoption of the air transportation in the region. China, India, Japan, the U.S. and Germany are expected to witness as emerging countries in the global aviation blockchain market, owing to increase in inclination toward safety and security transportation and adoption of AI based technologies in the respective countries. The global aviation blockchain market is a fairly consolidated market with limited number of players holding majority of share.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global aviation blockchain market. The demand of aviation blockchain is directly associated with adoption of the smart technologies in airline activities and changing aviation industry outlook across the globe. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global aviation blockchain market, owing to commute restrictions, and is expected to weaken the financial performance of the market players in 2020.

Key Findings Of The Study

By application, the supply chain management segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By end use, airports segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

By function, the transactions segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global aviation blockchain market in 2020 in terms of market share.

Key players operating in the global aviation blockchain market include Aeron Labs, International Business Machine Corporation, Infosys Limited, Leewayhertz, Moog Inc., Safeflights Inc. (14bis Supply Tracking), Sweetbridge, Inc., Volantio Inc., Winding Tree, and Zamna Technologies Limited.

