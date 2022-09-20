Ginseng Extracts Market worth $38.2 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.6% - IndustryARC
The surging prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost Ginseng Extracts Market demand.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ginseng Extracts Market size is estimated to reach $38.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ginseng extracts can be outlined as products (solid or liquid) formed from perpetual herbal plant ginseng. The extract is prepared by percolating dried roots with propylene glycol, followed by solvent addition to separate extract. These extracts are widely taken into account by the food and beverage industry to infuse anti-illnesses properties into foods. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Ginseng Extracts Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Ginseng Extracts Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027. The growth is owing to the presence of the biggest ginseng producing countries like China and South Korea and the rising and growing pharmaceutical industry.
2. Enlarging the prevalence of chronic disease, high demand for nutraceuticals, and rising disposable incomes of people in developing countries are preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Ginseng Extracts Market. Health hitches linked with excessive consumption and COVID restrictions are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ginseng Extracts Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Ginseng Extracts Market, based on the form, can be further segmented into capsules, powder, and liquid. The powder segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to a better dissolution rate, high shelf-life, swift drug dispersion, easy handling, and low water content.
2. The Ginseng Extracts Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share, with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the high cultivation of ginseng in China and South Korea.
3. The Ginseng Extracts Market, based on the application, can be further segmented into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to far-reaching applications in treating or preventing risks of several life-threatening cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disorders.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Ginseng Extracts industry are -
1. RFI Ingredient
2. Nino Biotech
3. Elemis Ltd.
4. Clariant AG
5. Orkla Health
