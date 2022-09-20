EPDM Market worth US$3.7 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.5% - IndustryARC
Rapid Growth seen in the Automobile Designs to meet the Higher Requirements of EPDM MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that EPDM Market (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) size is estimated to reach US$3.7 billion by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. EPDM is ethylene propylene diene monomer which is a copolymer of ethylene, propylene and a small amount of non-conjugated diene monomers (3-9%) that provides cross-linking sites for vulcanization. It is an extremely durable and synthetic elastomer which is highly used in low-slope buildings for roofing. It was accidentally innovated by a German scientist by using a titanium and aluminium-based catalyst and carrying out the reaction in normal atmospheric conditions, which produced a strong, flexible and high tolerant polymer. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. EPDM is mostly used in construction and automotive industries due to its exceptional resistance to environmental factors like UV, Ozone and general weathering.
2. EPDM is heat and whether resistant and ideal for roofing material. It is a recycled product, which is sustainable for the environment as well.
3. Thailand is the largest producer and supplier of EPDM worldwide over recent decades with producers like CALDIC and Rubber Recycle Co. and many more.
Segmental Analysis:
1. EPDM sheets held the largest EPDM market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. EPDM sheets are open cell rubber sheets used for various purposes like gaskets, seals and protective padding.
2. Automotive sector held a significant share in global EPDM market in 2021 with a share of over 24%. EPDM is mainly used in automotive and industrial applications.
3. India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) stated that the Government of India expects automobile sector to attract US$ 8-10 billion in local and foreign investments by 2023. Therefore, EPDM is one of the main products in automotive industry and its growth is increasing at a stable rate.
4. Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest share in the EPDM market in 2021, with a share of over 36%. The EPDM market is increasing the popularity due to increasing demands in automotive industries in Asia-Pacific.
5. According to International Trade Administration, the highest growth can be seen in China as it has the world’s largest vehicle with domestic production expected to reach 35 million by 2025.
6. Based on data from the International Trade Administration, over 25 million vehicles were sold in 2020, including 19.99 million passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicle sales reached 5.23 million units, with an increase of 20% from 2019. Asia Pacific region is expected to represent a high growth in future as well due to the growth potential of developing countries market.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the EPDM industry are -
1. Exxon Mobil Corporation
2. Mitsui Chemicals
3. Lanxess AG
4. Lion Elastomers, LLC
5. The Dow Chemical Company
