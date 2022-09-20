Refractories Market size is estimated to reach US$32.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Refractories Market size is estimated to reach US$32.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refractories Market size is estimated to reach US$32.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The refractories are materials such as polycrystalline, inorganic, non-metallic, polyphase, and heterogeneous and are resistant to pressure, heat, and chemical attacks, and retain the strength and used for various applications. Furthermore, with the flourishing application of refractories across major end-use industries such as metallurgy, power generation, chemicals, and others, the refractories industry is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The covid-19 outbreak created a slowdown in the market due to the closure of metallurgy sites, halted production of chemicals, and others, thereby hampering the growth. However, with robust growth and demand for refractory materials across major end-use industries, the refractory industry is growing rapidly.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Refractories market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia Pacific region held a significant share in the refractories industry owing to the established base for refractories, rising steel production, and production base in this region.
2. The refractories market size is growing due to the flourishing demand for refractories across major end-use industries such as power generation, chemicals, metallurgy, and others during the forecast period.
3. The metallurgy industry has high demand in the refractory market due to the increasing application of refractory material for metal castings, lining, processing, and others, thereby offering lucrative growth.
4. The potential environmental and health hazards such as pollution, respiratory issues, and others associated with refractories and raw materials, including carbon fibers, carbides, and others are creating a challenge in the market, thereby leading to a slowdown and growth hamper.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The unshaped or monolithic segment held a significant share in the refractories market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The unshaped or monolithic refractory material types have major usage in metal and non-metal sectors.
2. The Asia-Pacific held a significant share in the refractories market in the year 2021 up to 42%. The high demand for refractories in this region is influenced by flourishing power generation, metallurgical, cement, and other sectors, which is boosting the demand for refractory materials.
3. The metallurgy segment held a significant share in the refractories market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-27. The refractory materials have major applications in furnaces, kilns, the casting of iron and steel, and others in the metallurgy industry.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Refractories industry are:
1. Morgan Advanced Materials plc
2. Corning Incorporated
3. Shinagawa Refractories
4. Saint-Gobain
5. RHI Magnesia
