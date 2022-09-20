Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and the growing demand for advanced therapeutic and diagnostic procedures

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size – USD 3.98 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.8 %, Market Trends – The rise in the synthesized oligonucleotides applications.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising need for sophisticated treatment techniques can be linked to the swift expansion of the worldwide oligonucleotide synthesis industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that increased research in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors will fuel market expansion. Additionally, over the anticipated timeframe, the expanding applications of synthesized oligonucleotides are also predicted to support market expansion.

It is projected that the absence of uniform regulations for the safe application of synthesized oligonucleotides will impede market expansion during the anticipated period.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

GeneDesign, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen Idec International GmbH, Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and GenScript, Inc. among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, Integrated DNA Technologies , a leading producer of integrated genomics solutions, has announced the opening of a new production facility located in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. The plant extends the production capacity of IDT and will provide the east section of the United States with industry-leading turnaround times for its product range. Integrated DNA Technologies also planned the North Carolina plant for the first development of goods in response to the COVID-19 epidemic to aid its clients' activities related to COVID-19 analysis and testing.

In the forecast timeframe, the research segment is anticipated to dominate the market with CAGR of 13.0%. The increase in the number of genome research projects undertaken by academic research institutes facilitated the dominant market position in this segment.

The largest market is expected to be held by the hospital segment. The high number of inpatient and outpatient hospitalizations combined with the growing requirement for oligonucleotide drugs drives the market growth in the segment to meet the needs of the vast number of people suffering from chronic diseases.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Linkers

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Equipment

Probe

Adaptor

Reagent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Hospitals

Biotechnology

Laboratories

The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

