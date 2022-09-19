Submit Release
Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance 2022-2023

Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance for 2022-2023 has been posted to the Nonpublic Resources webpage: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/nonpublic/

This guidance document provides information for Nonpublic System data reporting including a comprehensive list of specific collections (such as ADVISER Person ID, Staff Reporting and Nonpublic Curriculum) which Nonpublic Systems are required to complete throughout the school year.

