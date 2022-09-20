Local buyers snap up limited lots in Riverina Estate for last opportunity to build brand new homes in Central Gold Coast
With only a few house blocks at Riverina Gold Coast remaining on the market, one of the estate’s first purchasers reveals the special features that set it apart
You can’t find land like this anywhere else on the Gold Coast, unless you are prepared to go a long way out.”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local buyers have acted quickly to secure land in the new, highly sought-after Riverina Gold Coast Estate, taking advantage of the unique opportunity to build a brand new home in Central Gold Coast.
— property investor Michelle Cozens
Property investor Michelle Cozens snapped up a 375sqm lot in Stage One of Riverina Gold Coast within weeks of the estate launching to the market.
The opportunity to buy a block of land in Central Gold Coast close to beaches and popular lifestyle destinations appealed to Ms Cozens, who was further impressed by the estate’s resort-style amenities and overall masterplan design.
“I have had a lot of experience building homes, and I was immediately impressed by Riverina,” Ms Cozens said.
“You can’t find land like this anywhere else on the Gold Coast, unless you are prepared to go a long way out.
“There is basically no quality land left on the Gold Coast. The only other way you can secure land to build a house in Central Gold Coast is to buy an old home and knock it down and that is so much more expensive.”
“Riverina is close to everything and has exceptional facilities. And the location with access to the lake and the river is very appealing.”
Riverina Gold Coast is a 180-lot masterplan estate with 430m of riverfront being developed by leading residential lifestyle developer Pointcorp on a perfectly-positioned 17ha riverfront property at Carrara, just 10 minutes from Gold Coast’s popular beaches.
Being developed over four stages, Riverina Gold Coast Estate offers a variety of house lots ranging in size up to 740sqm, with the estate’s average lot price being $600,000 and premium riverfront lots in Stage Four fetching upwards of $1million.
Key features of Riverina Gold Coast Estate are the riverfront, that includes a 26-berth marina with deep water access to the ocean for residents’ exclusive use, and a central 2.8ha lake with a pontoon for unpowered watercraft, fishing and other recreational activities.
A state-of-the-art private residents club will feature a café, library, gymnasium and cinema, with additional luxury resort amenities including a 25m swimming pool and children’s playground, while walking tracks with exercise stations will traverse the estate, connecting various recreational areas including tennis courts, barbecues and picnic areas.
Managing the sales of Riverina Gold Coast, Louka Vitale of ProjX Group said all house blocks in the estate were now released to the market and only a small number of lots with river and lake frontage remained for sale.
“The first stages sold out quickly to a range of purchasers eager to build a new home in a prime location within a masterplanned community,” Mr Vitale said.
“Only 11 house blocks with water frontage in the final release remain available and given that Riverina is the only masterplan estate development of its kind on the river and so close to the beaches, we are urging anybody who has been thinking about building a new home on the Gold Coast to contact us now and avoid the disappointment of missing out.”
Ms Cozens luxury five-bedroom, three-bath house home with a 302sqm double storey floorplan, 2.7m ceilings and two large living areas is currently being built on Lot 9 in Stage One of Riverina Gold Coast Estate with construction expected to be completed by November.
She is now considering purchasing one of Riverina’s few remaining waterfront lots due to the estate presenting such a limited opportunity.
“It is a fantastic investment. Riverina is so close to the railway station and the motorway for people who commute to Brisbane, but it is a very quiet neighbourhood. A lot of people who work in Brisbane would love to live there,” Ms Cozens added.
“I did a lot of research when I was considering buying my block and spent quite a bit of time walking around the area - it’s a fabulous location.
“My partner has also been very impressed with Riverina and bought a block on the lake and another one on the river. We are still undecided which lot to build our dream home, but our philosophy is to build every house as if we plan to live there.”
Gold Coast builder Guardian Master Builders is constructing Ms Cozens’ house in Stage One and was appointed for their capability to customise floorplans and build on all types of lots.
Guardian Master Builders Director Christopher Wicks is a third-generation Gold Coast local whose company has secured several lots throughout Riverina estate to offer house and land packages.
“Riverina is a prestigious upmarket estate and we understand that its future residents want more than a standard floorplan out of a catalogue,” Mr Wicks said.
“Our clients have paid an average of $600,000 for their lots in Riverina and for that price-point they deserve to design a luxury home specifically for them.
“We also source our building supplies locally (our steel comes from a Gold Coast manufacturer) which guarantees a timely construction.
“Homes built by Guardian are a perfect fit for Riverina Gold Coast and we took the opportunity to purchase several lots throughout the estate to build quality houses. It is exciting to help shape this impressive new neighbourhood.”
Potential buyers are invited to visit the land sales display suite at the Riverina Gold Coast development site at 74 Riverview Road, Carrara, to speak with an agent and get an idea of what the estate will look like once the development is complete.
Riverina Gold Coast features 430m of river frontage and is conveniently located just 1km from the Pacific Motorway for quick access to the north or south, with the Gold Coast Airport just a 30 minute drive and Brisbane City less than an hour away. Gold Coast’s major shopping destinations of Robina Town Centre and Pacific Fair at Broadbeach are within a 15 minute drive.
For sales information and to make an appointment to visit the Riverina Gold Coast Land Sales Display Suite, phone ProjX Group on 1800 955 945 or visit www.riverinabypointcorp.com.au.
Louise Carroll
Louise Carroll Marketing
email us here