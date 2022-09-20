Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Prognosticated For A Ravishing Growth By 2028 | Siemens AG, Emerson Electric

Emergen Research Logo

Rising public concerns related to environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution are key factors driving revenue growth of the global AQMS market

Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Size – USD 4.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trend – Increasing adoption of green-building technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing government initiatives to effectively control and monitor air pollution levels, constant investment for effective air pollution monitoring solutions, and ongoing technological developments of advanced continuous air quality monitoring systems. Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration. Increasing concerns regarding cardiovascular and respiratory disorders resulting from air pollution have increased demand for air pollution monitoring systems in different industries such as petrochemical industries, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, and residential and commercial industries.

Rapid technological development such as introduction of IoT systems, WSN, cloud computing, gas sensing, and other technologies is another major factor boosting revenue growth of the global market. IoT and cloud computing-based air quality monitoring systems effectively measure aerosol concentration, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and temperature-humidity, and transmit the information to a web server through LTE in real-time.

The Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2028. The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market in the coming years.

Key players involved in the market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.

Key Findings From the Report:

In January 2021, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust opened a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) at the port operation center in Mumbai, India. The CAAQMS monitors real-time parameters like particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, ozone, CO, NOx, NO, and VOCs.

Outdoor monitors system segment is expected to register a 5.7% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Indoor monitors segment accounted for largest share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of green-building technologies and smart homes and rising preference for pollution-free indoor environments.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to major prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases due to rising air pollution, rapid industrialization, and government initiatives for commercialization and development of AQMS in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global air quality monitoring systems market based on product, sampling method, pollutant, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

Outdoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

AQM Stations

Dust & Particulate

Wearables

Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Manual Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Physical Pollutants

Chemical Pollutant

Biological Pollutants

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential and Commercial Industry

Government Agencies and Academic Institutions

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Smart City Authority

Others

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) in this industry vertical?

