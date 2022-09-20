Fermenters Market size was estimated at $1.57 billion at a CAGR of 7.2% - IndustryARC
Fermenters Market size was estimated at $1.57 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fermenters Market size was estimated at $1.57 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Fermenters are complex vessels designed to maintain ideal environmental conditions for microbial development. Fermenters are cylinder-shaped structures used to carry out biological processes in a controlled environment and produce metabolic waste products. The fermenters must be solid and durable enough to handle a variety of treatment needs, including high pressure and heat exposure, chemical resistance, and washing and cleaning operations. They are mainly used to make vinegar, cellulose, ethanol, protease, lipase, amylase, streptomycin, citric acid, lactic acid, and glutamic acid via different processes such as batch, fed-batch, and continuous in which Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is generated. Increasing consumption of fermented food and beverages among people is one of the major factors driving the market's growth. Rising awareness about food preservation among consumers is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Fermenters Market for the period 2021-2026.
Key takeaways:
1. North America dominated the Fermenters Market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for fermented food products among the people in this region. The Fermenters Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
The growing demand for Fermenters in the anti-ageing formulation is set to aid the market growth.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the report.
The high cost of Fermenters in the market is poised to create hurdles for market growth.
Segmental Analysis:
1. On the basis of mode of operation, the market for Fermenters is categorized in Automatic and Semi-Automatic. The automatic segment in the Fermenters market held the largest share, and also it is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
2. North America dominated the Fermenters market with a significant share of 43% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing consumption of fermented food and beverage products in this region. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of key manufacturing players in this region is also predicted to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.
3. On the basis of application, the market for Fermenters is categorized in Food, Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics, and Others. The beverage segment in the Fermenters market held the largest share.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fermenters industry are:
1. Eppendorf
2. Sartorius
3. Thermo Fisher Scientific
4. Pierre Guerin
5. Zeta Holding
