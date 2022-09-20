Video Streaming Market Share by Company, Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Trends and Forecast 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the video streaming industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on video streaming market share, size, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Video Streaming Market Overview:

The global video streaming market reached US$ 61.8 Billion in 2021.Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 183.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.8% during 2022-2027. Video streaming includes broadcasting a video file that is continuously delivered via the internet to a remote user. It involves sending media content in a stream of compressed data through the internet. It requires the usage of a player for uncompressing the file and a stable internet connection to send the audio data to the speakers and the video data to the display. Additionally, it also enables viewers to access videos in real-time instead of downloading the files, thereby eliminating the need for extra storage space. Apart from being used for entertainment activities, video streaming is utilized for multiple business activities that assist companies in modernizing day-to-day operations, such as live table conferences, scheduling meetings, and communicating with customers internally.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/video-streaming-market/requestsample

Global Video Streaming Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) media services. This is further supported by the rapid adoption of mobile phones and the improving network connectivity across the globe. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions to increase the reach of video content is also positively influencing the market growth. The market is further driven by the escalating demand for live and on-demand video content among consumers. Furthermore, continual product innovations in the market, including the widespread integration of video streaming services with blockchain technology, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. Also, a considerable rise in the adoption of remote working models across the corporate segment on account of the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the flexible payment models offered by video streaming service providers, the rising demand for video streaming from the education sector and their increasing deployment for staff training seminars.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Report Scope of Video Streaming Market:

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Component, Streaming Type, Revenue Model, End User, Region

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global video streaming market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, streaming type, revenue model and end user.

Competitive Landscape:

Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon Inc., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc), Hulu LLC (The Walt Disney Company), Iflix (Tencent Holdings Ltd.), International Business Machines Corporation, Kaltura Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Netflix Inc.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

IPTV

Over-the-top

Pay TV

Services

Consulting

Managed Services

Training and Support

Breakup by Streaming Type:

Live/Linear Video Streaming

Non-Linear Video Streaming

Breakup by Revenue Model:

Subscription

Transactional

Advertisement

Hybrid

Breakup by End User:

Personal

Commercial

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4211&flag=C

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.