EOD Team will conduct UXO operations in Western Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting an unexploded ordnance (UXO) operations in the Western Province from Wednesday 21 September to Friday 7 October 2022.

The tasks will be carried out in the areas at Munda, Noro, Sasavele and surrounding communities on New Georgia Island. Rendova Harbour and surrounding communities on Rendova Island.

Officer In-charge (OIC) of the RSIPF EOD team, Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “Due to multiple UXO reports reported to police previously by the local communities in those areas we have to respond and teams now underway and ready to deal with those World War II remnants.”

OIC Tunuki says, “The enactment of this task is part of the RSIPF’s responsibilities to remove and destroy bombs found which are endangering our environment, lives and properties.”

Inspector Tunuki says, “It is advisable that our surrounding local communities in those areas to continue report any sighting of UXOs or bombs whilst the team is on the ground. Safe evacuations and road blocks will be enforced in areas of Munda and surroundings should a render safe procedure is required to be conducted to those reported UXOs.”

Mr Tunuki says, “I call on the communities in the Western Province and across the country to report any sightings of any unexploded bombs through Police free toll line 999 or the RSIPF EOD mobile 7495215 or report it to any nearest Police Stations.”

