BARA COMMUNITY TO BENEFIT FROM CDF FUNDED POULTRY PROJECT

Bara community within Maringe-Kokota Constituency (MKC) in Isabel Province will soon benefit from a poultry project worth $89,035.00.

Located at Tirofihi, a site less than a kilometer away from Buala station, the national government through MKC Office is funding the poultry project with its Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation.

Constituency Project Officer (CPO) Terence Gnokro said the purpose of the project is to make sure members of Bara community participate in in-come generating activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

He said revenue that will be generated from the project will assist families who are members of the project to meet their basic needs as well as pay for their children school fees.

“This project will certainly help the community generate income on a regular basis which will impact their economic lives positively. Bara community is one of the many communities in the constituency that are well organized, therefore, the constituency office is pleased to support them with this livelihood project,” Mr. Gnokro emphasized.

CPO Gnokro further said that the project is a demonstration of MKC office continuous commitment under the leadership of their Member of Parliament Honourable Dr Culwick Togamana to continue empowering communities with such in-come generating undertakings to make sure they are self-reliant.

He said that MKC will continue to support and fund community base projects which will benefit everyone.

“Construction work on the project is progressing with materials for the project finishing works already delivered at Jejevo except for the 100 layer chicks and the stockfeed which will be shipped to the project site as soon as the project is fully completed.”

The project is worth $89,035.00 with the cost covering materials like; stockfeed, feed material, poly pipes and fitting for water supply, 5,000 litre water tank, cages and 100 layers.

The project was started in April 2022 and is now into its finishing stage.

CDF is a programme of the national government and is administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

CDF aims to help communities in areas like income generation, encourage and bring about development in constituencies and generally to improve the livelihoods of all citizens of Solomon Islands.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Work progress on the project as of last month, August 2022. Work is progressing and now into its completion stages.

Part of the poultry project house from inside that is under construction. Construction work is progressing.

– MRD Press