MINISTER MANELE DISCUSSES POTENTIAL SUPPORT WITH QATARIS COUNTERPART

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon. Jeremiah Manele has met with his Qatari counterpart Mr. Sultan Bin Saad Al Muraikhi at the margins of the 77th UNGA in New York on 19 September 2022.

The two Ministers discussed matters of mutual interest including potential support from the Government of Qatar including Education and Health, Aviation, Tourism, Investments, Sports and Visa arrangements.

At the meeting, Qatar’s State Foreign Minister Sultan Bin Saad Al Muraikhi said his country is prepared to assist Solomon Islands in the areas discussed including offering fully funded medical scholarships for Solomon Islands candidates.

The two Foreign Ministers are also finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders between the two countries.

They also discussed potential areas for cooperation and support towards the 2023 Pacific Games to be hosted in Honiara next year.

Minister Manele also congratulated Qatar for hosting the 2022 FIFA world cup in November and conveyed that Solomon Islands as a football loving country, looks forward to watch the world cup live from Qatar.

-GCU Press

