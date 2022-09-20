Educational Robot Market Analysis by Size, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Developments Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising dependence on IoT increasing deployment of advanced technologies in education sector, and concerns regarding electronics devices

Educational Robot Market Size – USD 1.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.9%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in education sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global educational robot market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and regulations regarding usage of robots for education purposes across various sectors such as for designing, building, programing, and computing. Engagement of robots in professional education such as medical, engineering, space, and scientific research is boosting revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Rapid shift to digitalization in developed and developing countries is further driving factor revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Educational robots enhance the teaching methodology in a positive manner, and the trend is expected to gain traction going forward.

Technological advancements in educational robots is expected to further result in deployment of more advanced systems in future. Availability of software analytics and sensors, which enables more positive identification of challenges faced by different students within the classroom is resulting in increasing demand for educational robots. Increasing adoption of IoT-based robots for monitoring educational level is also boosting market growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/934

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Softbank Robotics Group announced the change of Aldebaran brand to SoftBank Robotics. The companies are expected to expand availability in terms of educational robots and other devices in the market.

Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing investment by major market players such as Hanson Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., and Softbank Robotics for incorporation of data visualization software in their existing educational robots is expected to support growth of the software platforms in the market.

Professional education segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Medical, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, and science are applicable in professional education and is a key factor driving adoption of these systems.

Augmenting robot segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global educational robot market in 2020. Increasing adoption of educational robots in institutions, research laboratories, and space research is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the humanoid robots and augmenting robots segments.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/educational-robot-market

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Educational Robot Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Some major companies in the global market report include Hanson Robotics, Lego group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Softbank Robotics, Robobuilder Co. Ltd., DST Robot Co, and Adele Robots.

Emergen Research has segmented the global educational robot market on the basis of constituents, type, education level, and region:

Constituents Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Hardware

Controllers

Sensor and Actuators

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pre-programmed Robot

Humanoid Robot

Autonomous Robot

Tele-operated Robot

Augmenting Robot

Education level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Primary

Secondary

Professional

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/934

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Educational Robot market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Educational Robot market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Educational Robot market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Educational Robot market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/934

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Increasing Focus on Developing Viable Alternative and Sustainable Fuels to Drive Biofuels Market Growth

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/increasing-focus-on-developing-viable-alternative-and-sustainable-fuels-to-drive-biofuels-market-growth

Top 10 Companies Shaping The Future Of Autonomous Vehicles Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-shaping-the-future-of-autonomous-vehicles-market

Top 9 Companies in the Animal Genetics Market Focusing on Improving Health of Economically Important Animals

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-9-companies-in-the-animal-genetics-market

World’s Top 9 Leading Companies in the Automotive Aftermarket

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/worlds-top-9-leading-companies-in-the-automotive-aftermarket

Top 10 Companies Offering Next-Gen Battery Technologies That Will Power the Future

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-offering-next-gen-battery-technologies-that-will-power-the-future

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-educational-robot-market