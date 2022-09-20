Prepreg Market size is estimated to reach US$10.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Prepreg Market size is estimated to reach US$10.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepreg Market size is estimated to reach US$10.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027. Prepreg market growth is attributed to versatile characteristics such as unidirectional fiber, load distribution and high tensile strength. Prepregs are composite fibers that have a reinforced impregnate fiber in a certain ratio with a thermoplastic or thermoset resin matrix. For the convenience of handling, the resin matrix in prepregs is partially cured and stored in a cool environment to prevent total polymerization. Because they are cured at high temperatures and pressures, prepregs have special features. Unidirectional fibers or a fabric can be used as reinforcement in a prepreg.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Prepreg market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global prepreg market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for sustainable products mainly in sports and leisure.
2. Glass fiber is expected to be the significant segment owing to the surge in industrial demand.
3. Prepreg plays an important role in several industries especially in the aerospace and automotive which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The glass fiber segment held the largest prepreg market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 9.9% during the forecast period. According to Composite Envision LLC it offers a 20% increase in strength, is stiffer, and is more impact resistant. S-glass is known to be a good material for a structure's outer layers since it provides stiffness and strength.
2. The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the prepreg market in 2021 and held nearly 35% of market share. Prepreg coated to aerospace composite surface improves the overall quality. It usually has an adhesive on one side, which makes preparation aeronautical composites easier.
3. The sports equipment segment held the largest prepreg market share in 2021 and it accounted for around 22%. According to Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED), retail sales of sports equipment in 2021 in United States were of $7535 million. Thus, the growth in sports equipment industry is boosting the growth of global prepreg market.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Prepreg industry are:
1. Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd
2. Cytec Industries
3. Teijin Limited
4. Hexcel Corporation
5. Toray Industries
