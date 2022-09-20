Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is Forecast to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.0% From 2021 to 2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is forecast to reach $5.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2026. EV charging services consist of electric vehicle charging station to recharge the electric vehicles. The rising demand for electric vehicles is significantly boosting the demand for EV charging services. The significant implementation of the stringent emission norms globally is set to boost the demand for electric vehicles, thereby contributing to the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market. The need for smart connectivity in passenger vehicles, especially among electric vehicles is boosting the demand for electric vehicle supply equipment including for EV charging stations.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market highlights the following areas –
1. Commercial type are analysed to grow a highest rate during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the high investments in the installation of the public EV charging stations.
2. APAC is analysed to dominate the market owing to the growing investments in R&D of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station alongside the growing adoption of the Electric vehicles.
3. The rising sales of the electric vehicles is set to be a key driving factor for the EV Charging station market.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Commercial is analysed to hold highest share in 2020 with 76.1% and is set to grow at highest rate during the forecast period 2021-2026 majorly attributed to the growing public EV charging stations.
2. The EV Charging Station Market is segmented into Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), Battery electric vehicles (BEV) by vehicle type.
3. APAC is the fastest growing market in 2020 at 8.1% CAGR. The large growth is majorly attributed to the presence of large production bases in China and India and improving governmental subsidies.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry are –
1. Aerovironment
2. Blink Charging Co.
3. Chargepoint Inc.
4. Chargemaster PLC.
5. Delphi Automotive plc.
