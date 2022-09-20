F.C.C. TSR Honda France Wins the FIM Endurance World Championship Title, the World's Foremost Series of Endurance Motorcycle Races, on Bridgestone Tires

Tokyo (September 20, 2022) ― Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced today that F.C.C. TSR Honda France won the FIM*1 Endurance World Championship (EWC) title, the world's foremost series of endurance motorcycle races, on Bridgestone tires. This is the third time that a team, which Bridgestone supplies with BATTLAX brand tires, won EWC title since 2018. In addition, YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL ranked second in the EWC series, on Bridgestone tires.

By providing "Driving Excitement" through the supply of BATTLAX brand premium tires and through the EWC series and a wide range of other global motorsports activities, Bridgestone strives to achieve its corporate commitment for "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility" described in its "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."*2

Since 2017, Bridgestone has supported teams participating in the full EWC series with the supply of BATTLAX brand tires, which provide high grip, durability and comfort handling. In the 2022 season, F.C.C. TSR Honda France, one of the three teams supported by Bridgestone, finished third-place in the 24 Hours races of Le Mans and Spa, and showed consistent performance throughout the entirety of the season. With the second rank, the team went on to participate in the Bol d'Or, the series' final race, which took place in France (September 17-18). This team came in fourth-place finish, winning the EWC champion title for the second time since 2018.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France won the EWC series championship

"I am very pleased and honored to win the EWC championship by using Bridgestone tires. However, it has been a challenging season with lots of hardships. Although the race in Bol d'Or was full of troubles as we expected, we fully understood what we could do and we did our best. I believe this is why we have survived. After the early retirements of the top ranked teams, we were forced to respond irregularly troubles. Under such situation, we have focused on the title, and finally, we came from behind to win the title. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the riders, mechanics, team staff, and everyone who warmly supported us," said Masakazu Fujii, Team Manager of F.C.C. TSR Honda France.

"I would like to congratulate all of the members of F.C.C. TSR Honda France on their EWC title. F.C.C. TSR Honda France finished third-place in the opening race of Le Mans and the second race of Spa, and continued to demonstrate teamwork suited to a champion throughout the entirety of the season. Bridgestone is very proud to have contributed to their series championship for the second time since 2018 by supplying tires that draw out the best possible performance of both riders and their bikes. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the many motorsports fans who supported us and to all the teams who worked so hard and cooperated in tire development. Bridgestone looks forward to supporting the series champion as a member of their team and to developing and supplying even better tires next year as well," said Naotaka Horio, Director, Motorsport Division, Bridgestone Corporation.

Bridgestone is committed to supporting the development of safe, with peace of mind, and enjoyable motorcycling culture and the development of motorsports culture through a wide range of global sustainable motorsports and through Dan-Totsu*3 products like its BATTLAX brand premium motorcycle tires.

*1 FIM stands for Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme

*2 The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment," to help it realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of eight uniquely Bridgestone values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through distinctly Bridgestone purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.

https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/pdf/2022030101.pdf