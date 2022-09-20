Home Healthcare Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Home Healthcare Market Size is Estimated to Reach $514.5 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 7.1% During Forecast Period 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Home Healthcare market size is estimated to reach $514.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Unlike a skilled nursing facility, Home Healthcare provides supportive care where the patient is living. Professional caregivers assist in the daily living of patients suffering from a disability, illnesses, or old age. Some of the common Home Healthcare devices used for treatment and monitoring of patients include Holter Monitors, Oxygen delivery systems, Wound care products, Dialysis equipment, Insulin delivery devices, infusion therapy equipment, and blood glucose monitors. The implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) framework from the home healthcare system is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period as it allows for real-time patient health status sharing with medical professionals as well as increased automation. However, the high production costs and low awareness in developing regions are major challenges for the home healthcare industry growth.
1. Geographically, the North American Home Healthcare market accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high disposable income in the region.
2. An increase in the global geriatric population and lifestyle diseases is anticipated to drive the market. However, safety concerns and limitations of Home Healthcare when compared to hospitals and skilled nursing facilities are projected to hamper growth during the forecast period.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Home Healthcare Report.
1. Based on Service Type, the Home Healthcare Market is segmented into Rehabilitation Services, Skilled Care/Nursing, Unskilled Care & Respite Care, Virtual Care, Hospice Care, Companion Care, Infusion Services, and Others.
2. The Home Healthcare Market based on Disease or Disability can be further segmented into Cardiovascular Disorders, Hypertension, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, Cancer, Pregnancy, Trauma, Renal Disorders, Neurovascular Disorders, Mobility Disorders, and Others.
3. The Home Healthcare Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.
1. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
2. Linde plc
3. Apollo Homecare
4. OMRON Corporation.
5. GE Healthcare
