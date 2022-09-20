Submit Release
Notification from Zhuhai Municipal COVID-19 Prevention and Control Headquarters on the Adjustment of the Time Limit for the Negative Nucleic Acid Test for Individuals Entering (Zhuhai) Zhuhai-Macao Ports

MACAU, September 20 - Notification from the Zhuhai Workgroup for the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism:

According to the changes of the current epidemic situation, a consensus has been reached under the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism that starting from 06:00 on 19 September 2022, individuals entering (Zhuhai) through the Zhuhai-Macao ports will be required to hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours, whereas other preventive and control measures at the Zhuhai-Macao ports will remain unchanged.

The above measures will be dynamically adjusted according to the situation of epidemic prevention and control.

This is hereby notified. Moreover, the Macao Workgroup for the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism appeals to the individuals of the Zhuhai-Macao boundary crossing to strictly comply with its requirements for epidemic prevention measures.

 

