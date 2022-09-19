Submit Release
Two men sentenced on charges from 2020 aggravated battery on law enforcement officers in Saline County

KANSAS, September 19 - SALINA – (September 19, 2022) - Two individuals have been sentenced to prison for their roles in an August 2020 incident in Saline County that included shooting and injuring a Salina police officer, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Saline County District Court Judge Rene Young sentenced Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 39, of Salina, to 247 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, and 38 months for two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, to be served consecutively for a total of 285 months. He was also sentenced to 36 months of post release supervision and must register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Young sentenced Adam Drew Humphrey, 38, also of Salina, to 247 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer. Young also sentenced Humphrey to 36 months of post release supervision and he must register as a violent offender for 15 years. Both defendants pleaded guilty to the charges on July 5.

The crimes took place in August 2020, during an attempted traffic stop near Salina. One Salina police officer was shot and injured, one additional Salina police officer and a Saline County sheriff’s deputy were shot at, but were uninjured. Young sentenced both defendants to pay $40,762.44 in restitution to the City of Salina for the injured officer’s medical bills.

The case was investigated by the Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Highway Patrol Capitol Police.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Jessica Domme and Amy Norton of Schmidt’s office.

