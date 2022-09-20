Lining Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
Lining Market Size is Forecast to Reach Us$5.6 Billion by 2027, After Growing at a CAGR of 3.9% During 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Lining Market size is forecast to reach US$5.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027. The lining is specialized coating solutions for marine, automotive, rail, oil & gas, and others using various products like polymer lining, ceramic lining, and others. The lining is widely applied for process vessels, piping in upstream and midstream oil and gas, ground storage tanks, buried tanks, vessels, auto components, equipment, and others and helps to protect against flame, chemical, abrasion, and impact attacks. According to the International Energy Sustainable development scenario, the global energy demand met by the oil & gas sector will be around 46% by 2040. Therefore, the growing oil & gas sector will boost the Lining market during the forecast period.
Key takeaways:
1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, marine, chemical, and others in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the market demand for the lining.
2. The growing industrialization and trade across the globe are driving the linings market owing to the most cost-effective way of transporting heavy and bulk goods, oil, and others using Marine.
3. The growing technological advancements and the shift towards solvent-borne to water-borne linings, owing to its excellent resistance to various chemicals will drive the lining market.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The polymer segment accounted for around 38% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
2. The solvent-borne segment held the largest share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period owing to the expanded capabilities of dual-cured adhesives. The solvent-borne lining is a highly specialized coating to fulfill the operational needs of cargo and storage industries.
3. The industrial sector accounted for approximately 18% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Lining Industry are –
1. The Jotun Group
2. The Sherwin Williams Company
3. Hempel A/S
4. Akzo Nobel N.V.
5. Polycorp Ltd.
