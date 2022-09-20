Additional Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:23 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, September 19, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested, 22-year-old Martell Howard, of Southeast, DC. He was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

Previously, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, a 21-year-old male, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).