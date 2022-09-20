Retort Pouches Market Size, Share, Analysis Growth and Trends 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the retort pouches industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Retort Pouches Market Overview:

The global retort pouches market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2021. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.53% during 2022-2027. Retort pouches are a type of packaging solution widely utilized in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. They are laminated with multiple layers of metal foils and flexible plastic, which can withstand high temperature and intense pressure. They also contain lightweight polyethylene or PET films, which prevent air and moisture from entering and spoiling the contents. Since these pouches aid in preventing contamination or spillage of the content while extending its shelf-life, they are extensively used as a preferred packaging solution for foods, beverages, medicines and medical equipment.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retort-pouches-market/requestsample

Global Retort Pouches Market Drivers:

The significant increase in the sales of packaged food products is one of the key drivers of the market for retort pouches. Owing to various factors, such as rapid urbanization, busy schedules, shifting dietary preferences and inflating per capita income levels, there is an increasing inclination toward the consumption of on-the-go and ready-to-eat food products such as frozen seafood. Furthermore, single-serve and small-sized packaging are continually gaining popularity, owing to the associated advantages, including ease of handling, convenience, limited space consumption, and portion control. Also, retort pouches are emerging as a crucial tool for creating brand awareness among consumers. Manufacturers and established brands are investing significantly to develop customizable labeling solutions with attractive designs, which also reflect the relevant product details. Add-on features including slider closures with end-clips and resealable zippers, along with increasing research and development (R&D) activities to improve the existing and incorporate new production methods, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Report Scope of Retort Pouches Market:

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Product Type, Capacity, Closure Type, Material Type, Application, Region

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global retort pouches market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, capacity, closure type, material type and application.

Competitive Landscape:

• Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Berry Plastics Corporation

• Mondi PLC

• Amcor Limited

• Sonoco Products Company

• Astrapak Ltd

• Coveris

• Bemis Company, Inc

• Tredegar Corporation

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Huhtamaki Group

• Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.

• Foshan Nanhai LD Packaging Co., Ltd

• Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

• ProAmpac

• Alliedflex Technologies Ltd

• Flexi-Pack Ltd., etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Stand-up Pouches

• Spouted Pouches

• Zipper Pouches

• Pillow Pack

• 3-Side Sealed

Breakup by Capacity:

• Low

• Medium

• High

Breakup by Closure Type:

• With Cap

• Without Cap

Breakup by Material Type:

• Polypropylene

• Aluminum Foil

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Paper & Paperboard

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverage

• Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1257&flag=F

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.



About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.