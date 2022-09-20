Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,213 in the last 365 days.

WESTSHORE TERMINALS ANNOUNCES Q3 QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation WTE ("Westshore" or the "Corporation") announced today that a dividend of $0.30 per share will be paid on or before October 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022. The dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes. The dividend program going forward is subject to review based on operating performance, market conditions, and other factors.

Through September 16, 2022, year-to-date Westshore loaded 19.0 million tonnes at an average rate of $12.06 per tonne. Commencing September 17, operations halted due to the ILWU Local 502 work stoppage.  We cannot anticipate the duration of the work stoppage; hence we are not able to provide guidance on volumes or rates for 2022 overall until operations resume.

The foregoing statements concerning anticipated throughput volumes, average handling rate and the level of future dividends are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future events and performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events and will be impacted by and are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined in the Corporation's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c6192.html

You just read:

WESTSHORE TERMINALS ANNOUNCES Q3 QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.