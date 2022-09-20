Submit Release
GEN.G AND PUMA EXTEND PARTNERSHIP GLOBALLY

PUMA reaffirms their commitment to the esports and gaming space

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports company PUMA and Global esports organization Gen.G and today announced a multiyear extension to the brands' existing partnership globally. On September 20, PUMA and Gen.G will also launch a second global lifestyle collection, which will be worn by Gen.G's creators and players, among them, the reigning League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) 2022 Summer Champion team.  

"Gen.G wouldn't be where we are today without PUMA. What we've been able to accomplish together in the gaming and esports space has been incredible and we're thrilled to continue this journey with such a committed partner,"  says Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer of Gen.G.

Since its launch, the partnership has focused on integrating the gaming & esports culture into mainstream lifestyle. Through creative merch collaborations, trend-setting player kits and special edition uniforms, and community activations supporting all gamers, the future of the partnership will continue to drive those elements. 

Gen.G kicks off their 2022 League of Legends World Championship run in New York City in October. In celebration of this partnership extension, the two brands will kick off a slew of fan and creator activities, starting with an event at the PUMA New York flagship store.

"We're thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to Gen.G globally," said Adam Petrick, Chief Brand Officer, PUMA. "We look forward to continuing to evolve and expand the esports narrative. At PUMA, esports and gaming are a part of our culture and we love being able to support Gen.G's commitment to its fans and teams." 

The latest PUMA x Gen.G collection puts a street style spin on preppy apparel and accessories with oversize proportions and rugby-inspired references. Gen.G's "Change the Game" motto adorns the iconic PUMA Suede and is incorporated into bold graphic treatments on lifestyle apparel. The footwear, apparel and accessories collection will be available for purchase on PUMA.com in the US and Korea.

Gen.G League of Legends advanced to the 2022 Worlds with a victory over its storied rival, T1. The Grand Final match captured 1.3M+ peak concurrent viewers, the highest viewership in LCK Regional Finals history globally.  The championship match almost doubled the LEC Summer Grand Finals viewership and almost quadrupled the LCS Summer Grand Finals viewership.  The 2022 World Championship begins on September 25 with a winner crowned on November 5. 

SOURCE Gen.G

