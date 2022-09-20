Five Former Shelter Pups Prove that Grooming Can Transform Lives

In honor of 'Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet Week' pet grooming company, Wahl, revisits shelter dogs who met their forever families after much needed makeovers

STERLING, Ill., Sept. 19, 2022 September 19th marks the start of national 'Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet Week', a holiday meant to bring awareness to shelter dogs who are often overlooked. Pet grooming company Wahl knows about this issue all too well. For the last decade their annual Dirty Dogs Contest has shed light on shelter dogs that have been overlooked by adoptive families — simply because of their appearance. In advance of this year's Dirty Dogs Contest (which will launch in October), Wahl is celebrating 'Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet Week' by highlighting five past contest winners and finalists that are now living large with wonderful families who took a chance on them.

Good grooming can change a dog's life. Not only do they look better, but they feel healthier and happier so their true personality can shine through, all of which greatly increases their chances of getting adopted. The Dirty Dogs Contest donates pet grooming supplies to shelters, and in turn the shelters share remarkable Before & After makeover photos. The public then votes on their favorite Dirty Dog makeovers and Wahl awards $15,000 in grants to the top three winning shelters. The following

five pups are perfect representations of the transformative power of grooming:

1. Scruffy – 2020 Dirty Dogs 1st Place Winner:

A passing driver found Scruffy along the side of a road and took him to a rescue organization. The extent of Scruffy's neglect was revealed when under his shell of matted fur, groomers found a harness, sticks and other debris. Once cleaned up, his transformation into a handsome little guy with a big heart was truly remarkable. Scruffy no longer looked like his name; in fact, his mom thought Teddy suited him much better. Teddy and his mom are best friends and she thinks the world revolves around him. His mom says his past doesn't hinder him. He lets his personality sparkle, and makes it his mission to befriend everyone in the neighborhood.

2. Olivia – 2021 Dirty Dogs 2nd Place Winner:

Olivia's journey to recovery began when she was found drinking from a gutter in a very busy neighborhood. A good Samaritan alerted her whereabouts to a shelter and she was brought in immediately. There it was discovered that Olivia suffered from severe mange. After months of care and healing, she transformed into a gorgeous girl. Olivia then spent time with her rescuer as a foster dog. Her foster family quickly realized she was a keeper and couldn't give her up. Olivia now spends her days lounging on the family couch. And while she can still be leery of new people, Olivia has formed a special bond with other dogs and has helped to welcome many other foster dogs into the family fold.

3. Dorothy – 2018 Dirty Dogs Finalist:

Dorothy was found wandering on a deserted dirt road. She was so matted her ears almost touched the ground, and her hind legs were stuck together making it difficult to walk. Her rescuers believe she was used to breed and had been abused. Thankfully though, there was hope for Dorothy somewhere over the rainbow. Dorothy was adopted into a new home, and was given a new name, Abbey Road. It took Abbey about six months before she was completely comfortable with her new family, but for the last several years she's been living her best life, and her family wouldn't change a thing about their special addition.

4. Toko – 2020 Dirty Dogs Finalist:

Toko was turned over to his rescue in a rabbit cage, after years of neglect. He could hardly walk because of horrible mats that would pull on his red and raw skin. While he needed the relief of a good grooming, he was scared to let anyone touch him. Thankfully, a dedicated groomer worked wonders and Toko instantly became a different dog running and playing around the shop. In fact, his new bubbly personality won the heart of a grooming employee. Toko's owner said she took one look into his eyes and knew they needed each other. Toko loves to ham it up in front of strangers, either showing off new tricks or prancing around in something new from his wardrobe. He loves to snuggle and play with his feline siblings, and is happier than ever.

5. Truman – 2020 Dirty Dogs Finalist:

Truman's harrowing rescue saved him from a criminal abuse case. He was so badly neglected that his coat was a shell of matted fur and feces, and he couldn't move without being in extreme pain. After shaving off nearly five pounds of fur, Truman had to regain the use of his legs. Thankfully, however, it wasn't long before he was running and playing again. Truman's new family spoils him overtime, determined to give him a future far brighter than his dark past. They say his shy and reserved nature quickly faded away and he came out of his shell ready to soak up all the love and attention he was given. Truman is truly the king of the house, with his own dog car seat and doggy stroller. He returns the love by greeting every morning, and meal, with enthusiasm.

2022 Dirty Dogs Contest Coming Soon

On Oct. 4, 2022, Wahl will announce the Top 10 Dirty Dogs makeovers for 2022. That's when public votes can decide which three dogs will rise to the top. The organizations affiliated with these dogs will receive a total of $15,000 in monetary grants to further support their efforts — including $10,000 to the first-place winner.

To keep an eye out for the next Dirty Dogs contest, or to get more information on Wahl's complete line of pet products, including grooming tips, visit WahlUSA.com, or follow @WahlPets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Wahl Pet Products

Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

