TDCX's inaugural Transformative CX Talks to offer inside look at future CX trends

TDCX, an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, kicked-off its inaugural Transformative CX Talks event today. The three-day event brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from various industries to share insights on how global trends are impacting CX and the ways in which they are refining their strategies to drive customer satisfaction.

Fueled by the acceleration of digital trends, there is greater expectation among end-users for a digital-first and digital-fast experience. Research1 found that in 2021, customer experience professionals had entered challenging terrain, with almost 90 per cent of leaders reporting that customer expectations have increased to an all-time high.

Mr Ricart Valvekens, Chief Client Solutions Officer, TDCX, said, "We are at an exciting point in the customer experience industry. With more activities being done online, CX becomes the main, and sometimes the sole, channel for end-users to connect with and to experience a brand. Thus, the benefits to getting that customer interaction right are multifold."

The Transformative CX Talks sessions will feature CX leaders from a wide range of industries, including technology, home-sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX's expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region's growth potential.

TDCX's commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,000 employees across 26 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

1 Source: HubSpot Annual State of Service in 2022.

