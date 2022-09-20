Plastic Waste Management Market Future Demand, Industry Growth, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing level of pollution caused by plastic waste, implementation of sustainable development & rising awareness regarding hazardous effects of plastic waste

Plastic Waste Management Market Size – USD 32.46 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.8%, Market Trends – Increasing level of pollution due to usage of plastics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic waste management market is projected to reach value of USD 40.80 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market are maintaining the organization's reputation, promoting the concept of sustainable development, reducing the usage of plastics Plastic destroys fertility of soil. Plastics contain harmful chemicals, which increases death rates of all living organisms on the planet.

Several official conferences have been held by the global authorities over the last decade to tackle this complex and serious issue of plastic waste management. The pursuit of a quality, peaceful life by people has led to rise in the demand for goods and services. Due to increase in the consumption level, the level of pollution and waste of goods has also increased, creating adverse effects on the environment. Plastics are also employed to prepare and deliver alternative energy systems such as fuel cells, batteries, and even solar power.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/415

Plastic Waste Management Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Plastic Waste Management market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Plastic Waste Management market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Plastic Waste Management market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Veolia Environment, SUEZ, Waste Management, Inc, Republic Services, Waste Connections, Inc, Biffa, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, Covanta Holding Corporation, and United Plastic Recycling, Inc., and others as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/415

Key Findings from Report Suggest:

In May 2019, Veolia Environment and LC Packaging entered into a strategic agreement for reduction of flexible packaging waste globally. This agreement would result in better services to resolve waste management issues. Veolia Environment is a France-based transnational organization specializing in the following three service and utility areas: water management, waste management, and energy services.

Durable plastics, used in most of the convenience goods for packaging, are often discarded after a single use and they tend to have a minimum life of three years. Convenience goods include automobiles, computers, household appliances, carpets, and fabrics. Durable goods are still very high on demand , as design engineers, manufacturers, and even consumers rely on their performance, low cost, and design benefits.

Governments can generate revenues from plastic waste management. Governments of countries in North America and Europe have already enforced strict regulations and laws for reducing the carbon dioxide emission level. Hence, the market in these regions is well developed.

Emergen Research has segmented the global plastic waste management market based on polymer type, source, service, application, and region:

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Recycling

Energy Recovery

Landfills

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Building & Construction

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-waste-management-market

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/415

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Top 5 Lithium Mining Companies Leading the Global Renewable Energy Transition

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-5-lithium-mining-companies-leading-the-global-renewable-energy-transition

Top 9 Companies in the World Offering Best Digital Water Solutions to Cater to Growing Need for Clean Water

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-9-companies-in-the-world-offering-best-digital-water-solutions-to-cater-to-growing-need-for-clean-water

Top 10 Leading Companies Offering Next Generation Implants

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-leading-companies-offering-next-generation-implants

World’s Top 10 Companies That Offer Reliable Newborn Screening Tests

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/worlds-top-10-companies-that-offer-reliable-newborn-screening-tests

Top 10 Insurance Companies That Will Lead The Market In 2022

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-insurance-companies-that-will-lead-the-market-in-2022

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-plastic-waste-management-market