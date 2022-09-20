Seat Belt Retractor Market Innovation to drive the market By 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With rising number of accidents in past few years, the demand for safety features has raised. Seat belt is one of the safety features which safeguard the passenger and driver. Seat belts retractor is a part of seat belt unit, which is one of the most critical safety mechanisms in our vehicles. Seat belt retractor is the male part of seat belt where the webbing material feeds out. Moreover, seat belt retractor consists of spring, gears, sensors etc. In case of accident, the seat belt retractors are responsible to lock up due to sudden stoppage. The newly available retractors have two separate sensors viz. vehicle sensor and webbing sensor.

Major driving factor of Seat belt retractor market is rising production of vehicles in developing economies. Moreover, increasing awareness of consumers towards safety in vehicle has led to rise in demand for seat belt and seat belt retractor respectively. Additionally, technological development of seatbelt retractor is driving the market. Besides, increasing number of accidents will propel the sales of seatbelt retractor.

However, high cost associated with advanced seatbelt retractors which will replace traditional retractors are hampering market growth. Furthermore, government safety norms to mandate seatbelt in vehicle will proliferate market growth.

The demand for light-weighting of vehicle parts has increased significantly. With use of lightweight parts, the weight of vehicle is reduced. Along with it, the emission from vehicle is also reduced. Additionally, the rising adoption of electric vehicles has increased the demand for lightweight parts. Moreover, this trend has also seen in seatbelt retractor. The newly launched lightweight seatbelt retractor made using a plastic piston instead of metal components that are normally used. In 2018, ZF launched lightweight seatbelt retractor which has set an industry benchmark in terms of weight and packaging. The company had planned to launch the next- generation product on the Jeep Wrangler.

With rise in investment in R&D activities, the product quality increases and reduces the errors occurred in the past. Advances in safety features is always a focus point of automaker and seat belt retractor is one of them. In 2015, Autoliv, the global leader in automotive safety systems, announced the new seatbelt retractor which can tune its restraining force individually to each vehicle occupant and the crash severity without any sensor. This unique new seat belt has improved safety for all occupants, especially children.

