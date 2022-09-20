Car Rack Market Acquisition to foster market growth By 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing adoption of compact vehicle in travel and tourism industry fueled the demand for car rack market. The car rack is a rack fitted on the roof of the motor car to carry luggage, bicycles, and other carriers. The car rack allows the user to transport the luggage without compromising on interior space for occupants. The components of car rack consist of towers, fitting pieces, crossbars, and gear mounts. Moreover, depending on the usage, strength of the luggage, and type of car, the car racks are available in different sizes and materials. Besides, car racks do not compromise on safety of passengers.

Download Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9274

Rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle have increased the sales and production of passenger car, which in turn, is propelling the market of car rack market. Additionally, increasing number of tourists around the world is fueling the market of car rack. Besides, growing demand for compact vehicle is further proliferating the demand for car rack. However, decrease in fuel efficiency due to added weight of car rack is restraining the market growth. Furthermore, quality enhancements and innovations are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9274

Roof box is used to free up interior space in vehicle. Roof box are large boxes attached on the top of the car. Moreover, the roof box provide security to the luggage carried. Besides, the roof box provides weather proof storage to the luggage. The primary advantage of roof rack is easy attachment and removal. Additionally, the roof box has smart features like separate locking and opening functions. In 2018, Thule group unveiled the Thule Vector and Thule Force XT cargo boxes at Automechanika.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9274

The demand from consumer is increasing in recent years. To fulfil the demand of consumers, the manufacturers have started plotting strategies to survive in the market. Moreover, the trend of acquisition has gained significant momentum in car rack market. In 2018, Thule group acquired Tepui outdoors, one of the leading roof top tent makers for $9.5 million. The acquisition was aimed to enhance Thule group’s portfolio of products focused on active lifestyle. Besides, in 2019, Thule Group Acquires Fly Fishing Rod Vault Maker Denver Outfitters to attract consumer with an interest in fly fishing.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9274

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the car rack industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed car rack market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-rack-market-A08909

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.