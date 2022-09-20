Virtual Private Server Market - Presents Strong Revenue Visibility in Near Future Booming at a CAGR during 2019-2026

Virtual Private Server Market

The growing momentum of digitization in industry verticals in various regions is projected to drive the growth of the virtual private server market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in security concerns among enterprises, improved customization, scalability, and downtime, the surge in adoption of cloud-based services among enterprises, and the reduction in overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure drive the growth of the virtual private server market size.

On the other hand, limited physical resources & bandwidth availability, and limited efficiency compared to dedicated hosting curtail the growth to some extent. However, the integration of Machine learning and AI with VPS is expected to create an array of opportunities for the frontrunners in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 200 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6128

Covid-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to a decrease in the production of virtual private server machines that enable users to attach or detach hardware components as per their needs and business size.

• However, the market is projected to recoup soon with the relaxations imposed on the existing rules & regulations and the mass rollout of vaccinations in several countries across the world.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global virtual private server market ﻿was estimated at $2.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $8.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on type, the managed VPS segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global virtual private server market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout 2019–2026. The increasing demand for website monitoring and set-up among the majority of organizations has boosted growth. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 16.5% by 2026.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, garnering more than half of the global virtual private server market. This is due to the presence of a majority of market players and well-developed manufacturing industries in the region. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.9% by the end of 2026. This is attributed to the growth in government support for virtualized data centers in emerging countries such as China and India.

Based on the operating system, the Linux segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global virtual private server market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its top status during the study period. Less cost associated with Ubuntu Linux hosting and enhanced in-built security solutions are the major factors fueling the growth. The same segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.7% throughout the estimated period.

The key market players analyzed in the global virtual private server market report include DreamHost, LLC, Endurance International Group, Amazon Web Services, Inc., GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, IBM, United Internet AG, InMotion Hosting, Liquid Web, OVH, and Rackspace US, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6128

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Virtual Router Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.