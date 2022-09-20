Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the 3900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:05 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into a residential building at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect entered an unoccupied residence, took property, then fled the scene.

On Friday, September 16, 2022, 32-year-old Patrick Dennis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Unlawful Entry, and Theft Two.