Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1300 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:53 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.