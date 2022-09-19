Senate Resolution 337 Printer's Number 1911

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1911

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

337

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, ARGALL, KEARNEY, BROWNE, FONTANA,

PHILLIPS-HILL, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, KANE, DILLON, HAYWOOD,

COMITTA, STEFANO, DUSH AND STREET, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Observing September 15 through October 15, 2022, as "Hispanic

Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania and recognizing the

achievements of Hispanic Americans in our Commonwealth.

WHEREAS, Hispanics have contributed significantly to the

extraordinary diversity and progress of our Commonwealth and our

nation; and

WHEREAS, Hispanics represent the fastest-growing minority

ethnic group in our Commonwealth and our nation; and

WHEREAS, With a median age of 30 years, Hispanics comprise

the youngest minority ethnic group in the United States; and

WHEREAS, An average of 900,000 young persons of Hispanic

origin are projected to become eligible to vote each year

through 2028; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's ethnically diverse population

features nearly 1 million Hispanic residents, including

individuals of Puerto Rican, Mexican and Dominican descent; and

WHEREAS, With roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central

America and South America, Hispanic Americans culturally enrich

