Senate Resolution 337 Printer's Number 1911
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1911
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
337
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, ARGALL, KEARNEY, BROWNE, FONTANA,
PHILLIPS-HILL, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, KANE, DILLON, HAYWOOD,
COMITTA, STEFANO, DUSH AND STREET, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Observing September 15 through October 15, 2022, as "Hispanic
Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania and recognizing the
achievements of Hispanic Americans in our Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, Hispanics have contributed significantly to the
extraordinary diversity and progress of our Commonwealth and our
nation; and
WHEREAS, Hispanics represent the fastest-growing minority
ethnic group in our Commonwealth and our nation; and
WHEREAS, With a median age of 30 years, Hispanics comprise
the youngest minority ethnic group in the United States; and
WHEREAS, An average of 900,000 young persons of Hispanic
origin are projected to become eligible to vote each year
through 2028; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's ethnically diverse population
features nearly 1 million Hispanic residents, including
individuals of Puerto Rican, Mexican and Dominican descent; and
WHEREAS, With roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central
America and South America, Hispanic Americans culturally enrich
