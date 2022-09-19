Senate Bill 1334 Printer's Number 1910

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1910

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, REGAN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

STEFANO, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 46002, on U.S.

Route 119 in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, over the

Mahoning Creek as the A1C Robert P. Pape Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. A1C Robert P. Pape Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Robert P. Pape was born February 25, 1949, in

Punxsutawney.

(2) Airman First Class (A1C) Pape was a lifelong

resident of Punxsutawney and a member of the Saints Cosmas

and Damian Church.

(3) A1C Pape enlisted in the United States Air Force on

November 13, 1968.

(4) A1C Pape was stationed at Da Nang Air Force Base in

South Vietnam.

(5) A1C Pape went boldly to a flaming aircraft,

