Senate Bill 1334 Printer's Number 1910

Senate Bill 1334
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1334
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, REGAN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
STEFANO, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 46002, on U.S.
Route 119 in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, over the
Mahoning Creek as the A1C Robert P. Pape Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. A1C Robert P. Pape Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Robert P. Pape was born February 25, 1949, in
Punxsutawney.
(2) Airman First Class (A1C) Pape was a lifelong
resident of Punxsutawney and a member of the Saints Cosmas
and Damian Church.
(3) A1C Pape enlisted in the United States Air Force on
November 13, 1968.
(4) A1C Pape was stationed at Da Nang Air Force Base in
South Vietnam.
(5) A1C Pape went boldly to a flaming aircraft,
