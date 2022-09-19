Submit Release
Senate Resolution 338 Printer's Number 1912

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - government intervention to improve public sector workplaces is

difficult to determine and implement; and

WHEREAS, The Senate wishes to get a better understanding of

baseline workplace injury statistics in public sector

workplaces; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government

Commission to conduct an evaluation of the implementation of a

public sector Occupational Safety and Health Administration law;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate explore the implementation of a

public sector Occupational Safety and Health Administration

(OSHA) law and obtain data on workplace injuries and fatalities

from public sector employers; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission include

the following elements in its evaluation of the implementation

of a public sector OSHA law:

(1) An analysis of the Federal and State safety

standards and regulations that currently cover county

government, municipal government and school district workers.

If deemed necessary by the Joint State Government Commission,

this may include surveys or interviews with the Department of

Education or the Department of Labor and Industry.

(2) A survey of county governments, municipal

governments and school districts concerning the following:

(i) The number of employees that would be covered

under public sector OSHA standards.

(ii) Current workplace injury statistics.

(iii) The estimated cost of infrastructure

restoration or remediation needed to comply with public

sector OSHA standards, including, but not limited to, the

