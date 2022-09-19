Senate Resolution 338 Printer's Number 1912
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - government intervention to improve public sector workplaces is
difficult to determine and implement; and
WHEREAS, The Senate wishes to get a better understanding of
baseline workplace injury statistics in public sector
workplaces; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government
Commission to conduct an evaluation of the implementation of a
public sector Occupational Safety and Health Administration law;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate explore the implementation of a
public sector Occupational Safety and Health Administration
(OSHA) law and obtain data on workplace injuries and fatalities
from public sector employers; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission include
the following elements in its evaluation of the implementation
of a public sector OSHA law:
(1) An analysis of the Federal and State safety
standards and regulations that currently cover county
government, municipal government and school district workers.
If deemed necessary by the Joint State Government Commission,
this may include surveys or interviews with the Department of
Education or the Department of Labor and Industry.
(2) A survey of county governments, municipal
governments and school districts concerning the following:
(i) The number of employees that would be covered
under public sector OSHA standards.
(ii) Current workplace injury statistics.
(iii) The estimated cost of infrastructure
restoration or remediation needed to comply with public
sector OSHA standards, including, but not limited to, the
